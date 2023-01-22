Dolly McCarthy, publisher of BeLocal NW Chicagoland, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about her upcoming comedy night to benefit Chicago’s The Yard Foundation on Friday February 3, 2023 with two shows at 6:30pm and 9pm at Moretti’s in Edison Park. Comedians include Mike Toomey from the WGN Morning News, radio’s Brian Noonan, Peggy Graziano, Joe Marrese, Trish Maloney, Scott Castellanos and Derek Lengwenus. WGN Radio’s Dave Plier hosts with a special guest appearance by Wayne Messmer. For tickets, visit https://www.theyardfoundation.org/events/comedy-night-2023.

