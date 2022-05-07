In keeping a promise to help ‘keep his name alive’, WGN Radio’s Dave Plier celebrates the legacy of the late Don Rickles on his birthday by sharing his backstage Vegas interview with the comedy legend, reminiscing with TV icon (and Don’s best friend) Bob Newhart, and highlights of a conversation with Don’s road manager Tony Oppedisano.
Comedy legend Don Rickles: ‘Keeping His Name Alive’ with best friend, TV Icon Bob Newhart
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and Comedy Legend Don Rickles, backstage at The Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, 2016.
Close
