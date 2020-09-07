Comedy Icon Bob Newhart Celebrates 91 Years: ‘The Button-Down Mind’ Album Turns 60, 30thAnniversary of ‘Newhart’ Finale

PHOTO: Bob Newhart speaks during night one of the Television Academy’s 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to comedy legend Bob Newhart as he celebrates his 91st birthday, the 60th anniversary of Grammy award winning comedy album ‘The Button Down Mind of Bob Newhart’, the 30th anniversary of the ‘Newhart’ finale and why retirement is not in his vocabulary. Which show is your favorite? ‘The Bob Newhart Show’ or ‘Newhart’?

