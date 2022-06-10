Comedian Pat McGann joins Dave to talk about his big show coming to the Raue Center on Sunday, Summer vacations and more! For tickets, visit https://events.rauecenter.org/event/pat-mcgann-saturday-june-11-2022-800-pm/.
Comedian Pat McGann’s big show at The Raue Center this Sunday
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Pat McGann at the WGN Radio studios.
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm