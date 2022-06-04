June 7th marks the birthday of legendary crooner, Dean Martin. To celebrate, we will feature the hits of ‘OL BLUE EYES’ and ‘THE KING OF COOL’ on ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’! You’ll hear Sinatra classics ‘Luck Be a Lady’, ‘She’s Funny That Way’ and ‘Summer Wind’ as well as Martin classics ‘Everybody Loves Somebody Sometimes’, ‘That’s Amore’ and ‘Ain’t That a Kick in the Head’. We will also feature some epic Frank & Dean duets! Plus, we’ll hear family stories from Dean’s daughter, Deana Martin. It all starts at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers worldwide!

