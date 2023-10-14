Authors David Fantle and Tom Johnson join WGN Radio’s Dave Plier about their latest book about the making of film classic, ‘Summer Stock’. In their third and final screen teaming, Judy Garland and Gene Kelly starred together in this MGM musical, a movie that did not receive the same attention as other musicals from MGM’s storied dream factory. The book presents a comprehensive study of this 1950 motion picture, from start to finish and after its release. Buy the book here.

