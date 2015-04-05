Classic WGN-TV Animated Easter Short: ‘Peter Cottontail’

“Peter Cottontail,” the jazzy cartoon short about that “cool little bunny” giving baskets full of Easter joy, has not been available to the public since its original airing in the 1950s on WGN-TV’s ‘Garfield Goose & Friends.’ Produced by the same company as ‘Hardrock, Coco & Joe and Suzy Snowflake‘ and animated like “Frosty the Snowman,” “Peter Cottontail” is a true classic. Together, they provide a great example of ’50s animation and design, while exemplifying the idea of “timeless entertainment.” To purchase this DVD in a digitally remastered format, visit The Museum of Broadcast Communications at museum.tv.
