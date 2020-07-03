Chris Wallace, Host of ‘Fox News Sunday’ on ‘Countdown 1945, The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb’; Legacy of His Father, Mike Wallace

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about his new book ‘Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World’ and the legacy of his father, legendary newsman Mike Wallace and his Chicago ties to The Museum of Broadcast Communications.
