Historian Leslie Goddard joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about Chicago’s rich history in the candy business with some of your favorites made here now or long ago in the Windy City including Baby Ruth, Tootsie Rolls, Brach’s, Lemonheads, Chuckles, Fannie May and Frangos. What’s your favorite candy from when you were a kid?
Chicago’s sweet candy history: Baby Ruth, Tootsie Rolls, Fannie May, Brach’s, Frangos and more
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
