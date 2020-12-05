Chicago’s Restaurant Roundtable: Winter Take-Out, No Outdoor Dining, Fighting to Survive the Pandemic Restrictions

Darlene Love, whose voice has been synonymous with the holiday season for over half a century joins Dave to talk about her decades long career.

Darlene’s “Love For The Holidays” digital Christmas concert from Sony Hall will be available for Pay-Per-View on Dec 5th. Tickets are on sale NOW and are only $35 and you can watch the show anytime during the month of December. Purchase tickets here: https://www.showclix.com/event/darlene-love-love-for-the-holidays-