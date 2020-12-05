Chicago’s Restaurant Roundtable: Winter Take-Out, No Outdoor Dining, Fighting to Survive the Pandemic Restrictions

Dave Plier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Courtesy of Gale Street Inn

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier catches up with three Chicagoland restaurateurs including George Karzas from Gale Street Inn in Jefferson Park, Guido Nardini from Club Lago in River North and Matthew Ranalli from Holt’s in Park Ridge, about how they are navigating through the pandemic, frigid outdoor dining and how you can support your favorite local spots throughout the city and suburbs. For more information on each restaurant, visit Galestreet.com, Clublago.com, Holtsparkridge.com

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Dave Plier
Fridays 10pm-1am
Saturdays 4-7pm DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular