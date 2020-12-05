Chicago’s Restaurant Roundtable: Winter Take-Out, No Outdoor Dining, Fighting to Survive the Pandemic Restrictions

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier catches up with three Chicagoland restaurateurs including George Karzas from Gale Street Inn in Jefferson Park, Guido Nardini from Club Lago in River North and Matthew Ranalli from Holt’s in Park Ridge, about how they are navigating through the pandemic, frigid outdoor dining and how you can support your favorite local spots throughout the city and suburbs. For more information on each restaurant, visit Galestreet.com, Clublago.com, Holtsparkridge.com
Dave Plier
Fridays 10pm-1am
Saturdays 4-7pm