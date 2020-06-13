Chicago’s Own Tommy Dreesen: Still Standing… His Journey from Streets and Saloons to the Stage and Sinatra

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes Chicago’s own Tommy Dreesen to talk about his life and career with his new book: ‘Still Standing: His Journey from Streets and Saloons to the Stage, and Sinatra’… sharing stories about growing up in Harvey, IL, ‘Tim & Tom’, Mitzi Shore and The Comedy Store, Johnny Carson and ‘The Tonight Show’ and memorable stories touring with Frank Sinatra. For more information about the book, visit Tommydreesen.com.
