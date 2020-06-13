Chicago’s Own Tommy Dreesen: Still Standing… His Journey from Streets and Saloons to the Stage and Sinatra

This Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours’, we celebrate the music of ‘Ol Blue Eyes’ and ‘The King Of Cool’… Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. This week marks the birthday of the legendary crooner… June 7th 1917. You’ll hear Sinatra classics ‘Luck Be a Lady’, ‘She’s Funny That Way’ and ‘Summer Wind’ as well as Martin classics ‘Everybody Loves Somebody Sometimes’, ‘That’s Amore’ and ‘Ain’t That a Kick in the Head’. We will also feature some epic Frank & Dean duets! It all starts at 6:30am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com or tell your smart speaker to 'play WGN Radio on Tune In'!