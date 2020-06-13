Listen Now
Chicago’s Own Tommy Dreesen: Still Standing… His Journey from Streets and Saloons to the Stage and Sinatra

PHOTO: Tom Dreesen, left, opened for Frank Sinatra for the last 14 years of Sinatra’s life. (Photo: Photo courtesy of Tom Dreesen.)

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes Chicago’s own Tommy Dreesen to talk about his life and career with his new book: ‘Still Standing: His Journey from Streets and Saloons to the Stage, and Sinatra’… sharing stories about growing up in Harvey, IL, ‘Tim & Tom’, Mitzi Shore and The Comedy Store, Johnny Carson and ‘The Tonight Show’ and memorable stories touring with Frank Sinatra. For more information about the book, visit Tommydreesen.com.

