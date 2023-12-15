Actor and University of Illinois Chicago alum Michael Gross joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the donation of more than 50 boxes of papers, scripts, photographs and other memorabilia from his long career to the University Library Special Collections; ‘Family Ties’ and working with Michael J. Fox, Meredith Baxter, Justine Bateman, his role as Burt Gummer in the ‘Tremors’ franchise and his love of Chicago.

