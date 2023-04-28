Actress Lecy Goranson talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier about wrapping up the 5th season of ABC-TV’s hit comedy ‘The Conners’ and auditioning for the original TV sitcom ‘Roseanne’, 35 years ago.
Lecy Goranson and Dave Plier in the WGN Radio Studios
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Lecy Goranson and Dave Plier in the WGN Radio Studios
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Actress Lecy Goranson talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier about wrapping up the 5th season of ABC-TV’s hit comedy ‘The Conners’ and auditioning for the original TV sitcom ‘Roseanne’, 35 years ago.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm