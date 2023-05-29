WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Chicago’s own Gary Sinise on Memorial Day to honor our fallen, a recap of the annual National Memorial Day concert, The Gary Sinise Foundation and the significance of how his non-profit honors the country’s fallen, first responders and more.
Chicago’s own Gary Sinise: Serving veterans, the military families of the fallen, first responders
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm