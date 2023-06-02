Superdawg owners Scott Berman & Lisa and Don Drucker join WGN Radio’s Dave Plier in studio to talk about their iconic hot dog establishment’s 75th anniversary.
Superdawg (WGN Radio image)
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Superdawg (WGN Radio image)
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Superdawg owners Scott Berman & Lisa and Don Drucker join WGN Radio’s Dave Plier in studio to talk about their iconic hot dog establishment’s 75th anniversary.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm