Chicago’s Chief O’Neill’s: St. Patrick’s Day at One of America’s Top Irish Pubs, Authentic Cuisine, The Perfect Pint of Guinness, Friday Fish Fry

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A tank emblazoned with a giant Z backs up clumsily in the besieged city of Mariupol, crashing into destroyed buses before letting loose a shell. Ukrainian fighters later destroyed it, notching up one small victory.

An Associated Press journalist witnessed tanks firing on a 9-story apartment block and was among a group of medical workers who came under sniper fire Friday in the city completely surrounded by Russian soldiers.