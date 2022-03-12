Chicago’s Chief O’Neill’s: St. Patrick’s Day at One of America’s Top Irish Pubs, Authentic Cuisine, The Perfect Pint of Guinness, Friday Fish Fry

Dave Plier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brendan, Siobhan and Anlon McKinney, Lauren Magiera & Dave Plier.

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and WGN-TV’s Lauren Magiera welcome Brendan, Siobhan, and Anlon McKinney of Chicago’s #1 Irish pub ‘Chief O’Neill’s’, talk to about the legend of Chicago Police Chief O’Neill, the art of pouring the perfect pint of Guinness, their classic Irish cuisine, inspired music and their events schedule for this weekend and Saint Patrick’s Day. For more information, visit chiefoneillspub.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)

Popular