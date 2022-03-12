Chicago’s Chief O’Neill’s: St. Patrick’s Day at One of America’s Top Irish Pubs, Authentic Cuisine, The Perfect Pint of Guinness, Friday Fish Fry

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and WGN-TV’s Lauren Magiera welcome Brendan, Siobhan, and Anlon McKinney of Chicago’s #1 Irish pub ‘Chief O’Neill’s’, talk to about the legend of Chicago Police Chief O’Neill, the art of pouring the perfect pint of Guinness, their classic Irish cuisine, inspired music and their events schedule for this weekend and Saint Patrick’s Day. For more information, visit chiefoneillspub.com.
