Listen Now
Matt Bubala

Chicago Radio Legend Tommy Edwards: Stories from Behind the Mic, Animal Stories, The Oldies

Dave Plier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Larry Lujack & Tommy Edwards

Chicago radio legend Tommy Edwards joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to share stories from behind the mic, the golden era of rock radio, the personalities including Larry Lujack, Bob Sirott, John Records Landecker, Fred Winston; ‘Animal Stories’… all in his new book ‘I Grew Up Listening to You’. For more information visit tommyedwardsbio.com.

Share this story

Dave Plier Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5am DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular