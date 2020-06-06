Chicago Radio Legend Tommy Edwards: Stories from Behind the Mic, Animal Stories, The Oldies

Chicago radio legend Tommy Edwards joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to share stories from behind the mic, the golden era of rock radio, the personalities including Larry Lujack, Bob Sirott, John Records Landecker, Fred Winston; ‘Animal Stories’… all in his new book ‘I Grew Up Listening to You’. For more information visit tommyedwardsbio.com.
