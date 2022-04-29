Chicago radio legend Kevin Matthews fills in for WGN Radio’s Dave Plier (for a very short show) giving Jim Shorts 16 minutes of audition time on the 50,000 watt blowtorch! Kevin and Jim talk about their time in Chicago radio, Kevin’s Charity Golf Outings, Broken Mary, Elevator-A-Go-Go, the Chicago Bears, Pig Skin Picks, and Jim’s casino on Beaver Island.

