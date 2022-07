Chicago radio legend Bob Stroud, who just stepped down after 21 years as a weekday host at classic rock ‘The Drive’, joined WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to reminisce about his 43 years in radio including WMET, The Loop, CD94.7, WXRT, WLS-AM, WDRV and the origins of his ‘Rock & Roll Roots’.

