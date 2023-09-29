Chicago radio greats Kevin Matthews and Mancow Muller join WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the world of radio and their upcoming event at The Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Thursday, October 5th. For tickets: https://www.arcadalive.com/event/an-evening-with-radio-icon-kevin-matthews-and-mancow-muller-more/.
Chicago radio greats: Kevin Matthews and Mancow Muller on stage at The Arcada Theatre, Thursday, October 5th!
by: Ben Anderson
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm