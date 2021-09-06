Chicago Marine Foundation: Honoring the Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier killed in Afghanistan

Former Marine Dana Oswald, President of the Chicago Marines Foundation joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the upcoming Walk to Remember 9/11 Memorial Hump, honoring the Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier killed in Afghanistan. Saturday 9.11.21: @0730 – Meet at the bean; 0746 – moment of silence; exact time the first bldg hit the tower CST; 0746-Moment of Silence; 0747-Anthem and Marines Hymn; 0800-Step-off and 1300-Arrive Old Crow Wrigleyville). For more info, visit chicagomarinesfoundation.org.
