Chicago Marine Foundation: Honoring the Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier killed in Afghanistan

Dave Plier
Posted: / Updated:

Combat boots processed in a sepia/vintage style.

Former Marine Dana Oswald, President of the Chicago Marines Foundation joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the upcoming Walk to Remember 9/11 Memorial Hump, honoring the Eleven Marines, one Navy corpsman and one soldier killed in Afghanistan. Saturday 9.11.21: @0730 – Meet at the bean; 0746 – moment of silence; exact time the first bldg hit the tower CST; 0746-Moment of Silence; 0747-Anthem and Marines Hymn; 0800-Step-off and 1300-Arrive Old Crow Wrigleyville). For more info, visit chicagomarinesfoundation.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Dave Plier
Fridays 7-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories