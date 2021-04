Chicago’s Gary Colabouno, founder of the original Moondog’s Comics, a comic book store that began as a mail-order comic reseller, growing into a small storefront in to eventually expanding to 21 stores over 5 states, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the comic book industry, values, collections and one of his own comics that will go on auction, projected to fetch upwards of a half a million dollars.

