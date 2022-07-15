WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
The Original Rainbow Cone (PHOTO: Mike Buonavolanto)
by: Ben Anderson
Posted: Jul 15, 2022 / 11:00 PM CDT
Updated: Jul 15, 2022 / 11:00 PM CDT
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Lynn Sapp, 3rd generation owner of Chicago’s iconic Rainbow Cone, about it’s history, future, and where their trucks will be all weekend.
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm