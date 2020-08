PHOTO: Chicago soul music pioneer Curtis Mayfield is honored with the Recording Academy’s 1994-’95 Lifetime Achievement Award, March 1, 1995, during the 37th annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)

Cheaa Mayfield talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier about the music and legacy of his father, Chicago’s own Curtis Mayfield, on the 50th anniversary of his solo career, his impact on the civil rights movement and Cheaa’s new Facebook LIVE series to honor his late father.