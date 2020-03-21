WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to three Chicago restaurateurs including George Karzas from Gale Street Inn in Jefferson Park, GianCarlo and Guido Nardini from Club Lago in River North and Matthew Ranalli from Holt’s in Park Ridge, about how they are navigating through the temporary dine-in closures throughout the state. For more information visit, Galestreet.com, Clublago.com, Holtsparkridge.com
Challenging Times for Illinois’ Restaurants: Insights from Chicago’s Club Lago, Gale Street Inn, Holt’s Park Ridge
