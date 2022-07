WGN Radio’s Dave Plier shares his interview with TV legend Norman Lear, the producer behind classic sitcoms ‘All in the Family,’ ’The Jeffersons,’ ‘Good Times’ and others. Norman shares his experience and front-row seat at the birth of television and his success in writing, producing, creating, and developing more than a hundred shows, viewed at their peak by more than 120 million people per week. Norman turns 100 years old on who turns 100 on Wednesday, July 27th.

