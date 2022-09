WGN Radio’s Dave Plier celebrates comedy legend Bob Newhart as he celebrates his 93rd birthday and the 50th anniversary of the ‘The Bob Newhart Show’, the 40th Anniversary of ‘Newhart’. The Edgewater Historical Society will put a memorial street sign in Bob’s honor at 5940 N Sheridan Road across from the North Tower of Thorndale Beach, where Newhart “lived” during the six CBS seasons of “The Bob Newhart Show,” which premiered September 16, 1972.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction