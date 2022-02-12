Celebrate Valentine’s Day on Sunday at 7am with ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’: Frank’s Greatest Love Songs!

Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend with ‘Sinatra’s Greatest Love Songs’ this Sunday morning on ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’! Songs featured include ‘You Go to My Head’, ‘The Right Girl for Me’, ‘I’ve Got a Crush on You’, ’My Funny Valentine’, ‘Just the Way You Look Tonight’ and more! Tune in Sunday at 7am CST on AM720, wgnradio.com and on smart speakers everywhere!
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm