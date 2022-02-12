Celebrate Valentine’s Day on Sunday at 7am with ‘The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier’: Frank’s Greatest Love Songs!

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When a witness to George Floyd's killing choked up while testifying during the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson quickly stepped in, granting a defense attorney's request for a sidebar that defused the moment.

It was an example of how the 84-year-old judge has exerted a tight grip on proceedings, occasionally frustrating prosecutors with his determination to keep emotion to a minimum and move the case against Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane forward as quickly as possible amid a pandemic.