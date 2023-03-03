WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and WGN-TV’s Lauren Magiera welcome Brendan, Siobhan, and Anlon McKinney of Chicago’s #1 Irish pub Chief O’Neill’s talk to about the legend of Chicago Police Chief O’Neill, the art of pouring the perfect pint of Guinness, their classic Irish cuisine, inspired music and their events schedule for the next three weekends and Saint Patrick’s Day. For more information, visit chiefoneillspub.com.

