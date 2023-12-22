WGN Radio’s Dave Plier, along with his two eldest children Josh and Emma, visit with Cardinal Blasé Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, at his private residence to talk about the true meaning of the Christmas season, The Declaration Fiducia Supplicans, the power of Catholic Charities, the history of the grand mansion and the importance of family traditions.
Cardinal Blasé Cupich: A Christmas Conversation with Dave, Josh & Emma Plier
