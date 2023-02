Caitlin Hendricks, Content Creator for MLB and Chicago Cubs, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier in studio to talk about what she does on social media to get fans excited about Chicago Cubs baseball and some trivia every Cubs fan should know.

Follow Caitlin Hendricks on Facebook, Instagram & TikTok: caitlin_hendricks, Twitter: @caitlinhendrix and at caitlinhendricks.com.