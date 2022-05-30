Dave fills in for Bob Sirott on Memorial Day and talks with REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin for Bob’s Record Collection. They discuss band’s return to touring and their upcoming show with Styx and Loverboy at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, IL on June 4th.
Bob’s Record Collection: Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon
by: Jack Heinrich
