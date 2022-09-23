CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 20: Bill Kurtis attends the 2011 Chicago Public Library Foundation and Chicago Public Library gala benefit awards dinner at the University…
CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 20: Bill Kurtis attends the 2011 Chicago Public Library Foundation and Chicago Public Library gala benefit awards dinner at the University of Illinois at Chicago Forum on October 20, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 20: Bill Kurtis attends the 2011 Chicago Public Library Foundation and Chicago Public Library gala benefit awards dinner at the University…
CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 20: Bill Kurtis attends the 2011 Chicago Public Library Foundation and Chicago Public Library gala benefit awards dinner at the University of Illinois at Chicago Forum on October 20, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)