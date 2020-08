Beverly D’Angelo, left, and Chevy Chase arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “Vacation” at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Dave and listeners talk about the classic movies that make you think about summer including Vacation, Caddyshack, Summer of ’42, The Sandlot, American Graffitti, Jaws, Point Break among others.