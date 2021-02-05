Beatles on Sullivan: 57 years ago with Andrew Solt, owner of ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ archives

NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 8: The Beatles at rehearsal the day before their first appearance on THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW. From left: Ringo Starr, George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Ed Sullivan. Image dated February 8, 1964. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier shares his conversation with Emmy and Grammy award winning, producer, director, writer and documentary filmmaker Andrew Solt to talk about the most valued television libraries of all time which he owns: The Ed Sullivan Show and the 57th anniversary of The Beatles first appearance on American television. The collection includes over 10,000 performances including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bill Haley & the Comets, The Doors, Elvis Presley and more.