TODAY — Pictured: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman and J.B. Smoove on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes back the ridiculously funny Susie Essman to talk about the ongoing 11th season of HBO’s ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’.

What is your favorite episode of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’?