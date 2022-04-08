Actor David Arquette joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier LIVE in studio to talk about his purchase of the rights to all things ‘Bozo’ and the continuation of the ‘Scream’ film franchise.
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
1978 PHOTO OF BOB BELL, FRAZIER THOMAS, ROY BROWN, DONNA PLIER GAGLIARDI, DAVE PLIER. Courtesy of Dave Plier.
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 1-3pm