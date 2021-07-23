Actor Anthony Michael Hall: Back in Chicago filming ‘The Class’; ‘The Breakfast Club’ screening fundraiser; ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’, ‘Sixteen Candles’, ‘The Goldbergs’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into government-run nursing homes in New York over their COVID-19 response, according to a letter sent Friday to several Republican members of Congress.

Under former President Donald Trump's administration, the department's civil rights division requested data last August from four states — New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan — about the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in public nursing homes.