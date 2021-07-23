Actor Anthony Michael Hall: Back in Chicago filming ‘The Class’; ‘The Breakfast Club’ screening fundraiser; ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’, ‘Sixteen Candles’, ‘The Goldbergs’

Many of us grew up with coming of age films ‘Sixteen Candles’, ‘The Breakfast Club’, ‘Weird Science’ and classic comedy ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’ and they all have one thing in common… and that’s actor Anthony Michael Hall, who joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about his journey in film and in television. He’s also back in Chicago filming a new movie ‘The Class’ and he also has a fundraiser coming up called “A Night with Anthony Michael Hall” — scheduled for Monday, July 26th, at the Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. For tickets, visit classiccinemas.com.
