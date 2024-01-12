WGN Radio’s Dave Plier is joined in studio by ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott to talk about the sub-zero conditions heading our way. Cheryl also shares the details about the Great Chicago Blood Drive next Wednesday, January 17, 2024, and Thursday, January 18, 2024. The American Red Cross is facing an “emergency blood shortage” as it experiences the lowest number of people giving blood in two decades. To donate visit: https://www.redcross.org/local/illinois/about-us/news-and-events/events/abc-7-great-chicago-blood-drive.html.

