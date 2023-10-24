WGN Radio’s Dave Plier sits down with Chris Costello, daughter of comedy legend Lou Costello, on the legacy of Abbott and Costello, growing up with her iconic father, the 75th anniversary of “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” and their famous comedy skit “Who’s on First”.
‘Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein’ 75th anniversary with Lou’s daughter, Chris Costello
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Dave Plier
Fridays 6-10pm
Saturdays 3-5pm