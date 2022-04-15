As the final season of AMC’s ‘Better Call Saul’ kicks off next week, WGN Radio’s Dave Plier shares his conversation with Chicago’s own Bob Odenkirk on the likeable darkness of his character, comedy influences in Chicago and his thoughts on political correctness and comedy.
A conversation with Chicago’s own Bob Odenkirk as the final season of AMC’s ‘Better Call Saul’ premieres
by: Ben Anderson
