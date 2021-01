Dave Plier, Roger Badesch, producer Tom Hush and listeners talk about the history behind radio and television call letters including WGN ‘World’s Greatest Newspaper’, which made its first appearance in the Chicago Tribune nameplate on August 29, 1911 and ceased on December 31, 1976, and dozens of other Chicago call signs that graced the airwaves over the past 100 years on both radio and television.

