What is your favorite Beach Boys song? The legendary Mike Love, founding member of ‘The Beach Boys’, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about five decades of Good Vibrations, being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with ‘The Beatles’, finding peace through meditation, touring and their songs of the summer! Get tickets for The Beach Boys – 60 Years of Summer Sounds coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center this Friday at coronadopac.org.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction