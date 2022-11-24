Portrait of the cast of television drama ‘The Waltons,’ in costume and on the set, taken between the series’ fifth and sixth seasons, August…
Portrait of the cast of television drama ‘The Waltons,’ in costume and on the set, taken between the series’ fifth and sixth seasons, August 10, 1977. Pictured are, front row from left, American actors Michael Learned (as Olivia Walton), Kami Cotler (as Elizabeth Walton), Ralph Waite (as John Walton), Eric Scott (leaning on Waite’s shoulder) (as Ben Walton), Judy Norton Taylor (as Mary Ellen Walton), and Mary McDonough (as Erin Walton); back row, from left, American actors Jon Walmsley (as Jason Walton), Will Geer (1902 – 1978) (as Zeb Walton), David Harper (as Jim-Bob Walton), and Tom Bower (as Curtis Willard). (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)
