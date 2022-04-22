CHICAGO (AP)The start of Friday’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs has been pushed back because of inclement weather in the forecast.

The NL Central teams were slated to play at 2:20 p.m. EDT, but instead will play at 8:05 p.m. EDT at Wrigley Field.

Jose Quintana is slated to start for Pittsburgh, and fellow left-hander Drew Smyly pitches for Chicago.

The Pirates beat the Cubs 4-3 in the opener of the four-game series on Thursday night.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports