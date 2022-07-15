CHICAGO (AP)The second game of the New York Mets’ four-game series at the Chicago Cubs has been postponed by rain.

Steady rain fell in Chicago on Friday morning, and it was expected to continue for much of the afternoon. The game was rescheduled for a split-doubleheader on Saturday.

The NL East-leading Mets rolled to an 8-0 victory over the lowly Cubs on Thursday night. Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo homered, and Carlos Carrasco pitched six effective innings in New York’s third win in four games.

Chicago has dropped seven in a row. Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.91 ERA) is slated to start the doubleheader opener against his former team, and Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.43 ERA) is lined up for Game 2 for the Cubs.

There was no immediate word on New York’s starters. Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.63 ERA) was scheduled to pitch on Friday, and Max Scherzer (6-1, 2.15 ERA) was Saturday’s starter.

—

