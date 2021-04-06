Chicago Cubs to honor Fergie Jenkins with statue at Wrigley Field

Former Chicago Cub Ferguson Jenkins waves to fans before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Chicago Cubs have released the following:

CHICAGO CUBS TO HONOR HALL OF FAME PITCHER FERGIE JENKINS

STATUE TO BE ERECTED AT WRIGLEY FIELD JOINING SANTO, WILLIAMS, BANKS AND CARAY

CHICAGO – On the 50th anniversary of Fergie Jenkins taking the mound against Bob Gibson in one of the great Opening Day duels in baseball history, the Chicago Cubs today announced they will honor Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins with a statue to be erected at Wrigley Field during the 2022 season.

The statue’s exact location at Wrigley Field has yet to be determined. Jenkins’ statue will join those of other Cubs Hall of Famers Ron Santo, Billy Williams, Ernie Banks and Harry Caray.

The piece will be commissioned by The Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt-Amrany, the same company that produced the statues of Santo, Williams, Banks and Caray at Wrigley Field and the Michael Jordan statue outside Chicago’s United Center. Jenkins spent 10 of his 19 major league seasons with Chicago (1966-73, 1982-83). As a Cub, he was 167-132 with 154 complete games, 29 shutouts, six saves and a 3.20 ERA in 401 games, including 347 as a starter. His six 20-win seasons are tied for the most in franchise history with Mordecai Brown. Jenkins was the first Cub to earn the N.L. Cy Young Award, taking home the prestigious award in 1971. He was named to three All-Star teams with Chicago, tied for second-most among all pitchers. Jenkins was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991.