Bill Murray asks Cub fans to put ‘scare’ into Cardinals during seventh inning stretch

Actor and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray leads the Wrigley Field crowd in singing of T”ake Me Out To The Ballgame” during the seventh inning stretch of a baseball game between the Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

It felt like Opening Day II in Chicago at Wrigley Field Friday, as the Cubs hosted the Cardinals for the first time in front of a capacity crowd since 2019.

The Cubs brought out a big hitter for the traditional rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame”, welcoming Bill Murray back to the booth to lead the crowd in the seventh inning stretch. He encouraged the crowd to scare “these Cardinals.”

The Cubs broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a Joc Pederson double and a Wilson Contreras home run, and went on to win 8-5 in the series opener.