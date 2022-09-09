WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Please enter a search term.
The Catch 35 Touchdowns Sweepstakes
by: Sara Tieman
Posted: Sep 9, 2022 / 02:01 PM CDT
Updated: Sep 9, 2022 / 01:21 PM CDT
Do you think Chicago will “Catch 35” touchdowns this season? If they do, one lucky fan could win big, thanks to Catch 35 Seafood and Premium Steaks!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Submit
Δ
Celebrating 100 Years of WGN RadioWatch the TV Special | WGN Radio History Timeline | Archives | "Chicago’s Very Own" Golden Lager | WGN Radio’s 100th Anniversary Celebration Voicemail presented by MegaPros