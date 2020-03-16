Stump the Chef on the Roe Conn Show

Take stock of your pantry for the chance to win a Lou Malnati’s gift card! Here’s how:

Tune in to the Roe Conn Show weekdays, 3pm – 7pm. Just after 3:30pm, listen for a prompt to call-in to the Contest Line at 312-981-7200.

The Roe Conn Show will take the 19th caller. That caller will be asked to name a protein, starch and a “wild card” item (i.e. vegetable, etc.).

A chef will listen to that caller’s items and rejoin the Roe Conn Show at or around 4:48pm to share a recipe with listeners using the 19th caller’s selections.

The 19th caller, subject to eligibility, will receive a $25 Lou Malnati’s gift card. Click here for rules.

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati’s has been serving slices of delicious deep dish since 1971 and has 50+ locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Arizona. Due to COVID-19, Lou Malnati’s dining rooms are closed through March 30. Carryout and delivery services continue to operate at normal hours through curbside pick-up and no-contact delivery. Order online at loumalnatis.com or through the Lou Malnati’s app.